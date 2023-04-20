Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after the bell. The company posted a positive earnings surprise of 1.5% in the last reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.72 billion, indicating a marginal sequential decline. Our estimate indicates a decline of 1.1% sequentially. The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in permanent placement talent solutions and contract talent solutions, sequentially.

The consensus marks for permanent placement talent solutions and contract talent solutions are pegged at $151 million and $1.07 billion, indicating sequential declines of 3.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, signaling an 18.2% sequential decline. Our estimate indicates a decline of 19.7% sequentially.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of -1.59% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Connections WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 88 cents per share, indicating 7.3% growth from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, up 15.3% from the figure reported a year ago. WCN had an average surprise of 3.53% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a 2.3% decline from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

