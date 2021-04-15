Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 21, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 12.5%.

Expectations This Time Around

Robert Half’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly marred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.35 billion, indicating a decline of 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Weak staffing revenues are expected to have hurt the top line in the quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 80 cents per share, implying year-over-year growth of 1.3%. This earnings growth is likely to have been driven by reduced selling, general and administrative costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.