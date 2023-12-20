Robert Half (RHI) Rises 19% in a Year: Here's What to Know

Robert HalfInc. RHI has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 19.4%, significantly outperforming the 7.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.

What’s Propelling the Price

Robert Half’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, enabling the company to deliver a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 1.1%.

Robert Half Inc. Price

Robert Half Inc. price | Robert Half Inc. Quote

Protiviti, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, through which it offers internal audit, technology consulting, digital transformation, legal consulting, and risk and compliance consulting services, is in good shape. Protiviti revenues increased 6.9% year over year in 2022.

Robert Half has been utilizing a major share of its capital expenditure on investments in software initiatives and technology infrastructure. Further, the company continues to invest in digital technology initiatives designed to enhance the service offerings to both clients and candidates. Technology investments, a broad and deep client, as well as a candidate database, and network scope and global scale are likely to drive long-term growth for the company.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes Robert Half a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, it paid $189.3 million, $170.6 million and $155.9 million as dividends and repurchased shares worth $319.9 million, $287.7 million and $277.5 million, respectively. Such initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact the company's earnings.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.