Robert Half (RHI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Robert Half (RHI) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Service Revenues- Permanent placement talent solutions : $102.57 million versus $100.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $102.57 million versus $100.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Service Revenues- Protiviti : $478.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $482.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $478.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $482.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Service Revenues- Total contract talent solutions : $720.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $709.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $720.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $709.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Technology : $156.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $156.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Finance & Accounting : $535.23 million compared to the $517.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $535.23 million compared to the $517.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Administrative and customer support : $153.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $153.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Elimination of intersegment: $-123.8 million versus $-119.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Robert Half have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

