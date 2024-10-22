Robert Half (RHI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Robert Half (RHI) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Service Revenues- Permanent placement talent solutions : $123.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $122.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

: $123.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $122.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%. Service Revenues- Protiviti : $511.33 million compared to the $488.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $511.33 million compared to the $488.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Service Revenues- Total contract talent solutions : $830.40 million compared to the $827.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.

: $830.40 million compared to the $827.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Technology : $160.18 million compared to the $150.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.

: $160.18 million compared to the $150.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Finance & Accounting : $614.13 million compared to the $596.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.

: $614.13 million compared to the $596.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Administrative and customer support : $178.41 million versus $178.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $178.41 million versus $178.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Elimination of intersegment : -$122.32 million versus -$96.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.

: -$122.32 million versus -$96.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change. Gross Margin- Contract talent solutions : $323.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.04 million.

: $323.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.04 million. Gross Margin- Protiviti : $125.62 million versus $122.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $125.62 million versus $122.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions: $123 million compared to the $119.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Robert Half have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

