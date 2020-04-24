Robert Half (RHI) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates
Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.
Quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share missed the consensus mark by 2.5% and were down 15% year over year. Revenues of $1.51 billion marginally beat the consensus mark and increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on an as-adjusted basis.
Notably, the company’s shares have depreciated 30.5% over the past year compared with the 42.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Staffing Revenues Decline, Protiviti Up Significantly
Global Staffing revenues of $1.21 billion declined 0.3% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on an as-adjusted basis. This decline was mainly due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on staffing operations. The U.S. staffing revenues of $944 million were down 0.2% on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. staffing revenues were down 4% on an as-adjusted basis to $269 million. Currency movements had an unfavorable impact of 0.7% on staffing revenues.
The quarter had 63.1 billing days compared with 62.2 billing days in the year-ago quarter. At present, Robert Half operates 327 staffing locations worldwide, with 88 locations situated in 17 countries outside the United States.
Protiviti revenues came in at $294 million, which increased 16.5% year over year on a reported basis and 15% on an as-adjusted basis. This increase was driven by strength across internal audit, technology consulting and regulatory compliance consulting, and services provided jointly with staffing. The U.S. and non-U.S. Protiviti revenues increased a respective 20% and 2%, year over year, on an as-adjusted basis.
Currency movement lowered revenue growth by 0.6% on a year-over-year basis. Currently, Protiviti, along with its independently-owned Member Firms, has a network of 86 locations in 27 countries.
Costs Escalate, Margins Shrink
Gross profit in the quarter was $610.7 million, up 0.5% year over year. Gross margin of 40.5% shrunk 90 basis points (bps) year over year. Operating income of $131.1 million was down 10.3% year over year. Operating margin declined to 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s 10%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percentage of total revenues were 31.8%, up 40 bps year over year. The upswing resulted from negative leverage as revenues declined in response to the pandemic.
Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures
Robert Half ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $249.9 million compared with the $270.5 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter. Cash flow from operations was $125 million and capital expenditures were $14 million in the quarter.
In the March-end quarter, Robert Half bought back around 1 million shares for $51 million. It paid out $40 million in dividends.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax Inc. EFX reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and improved 16% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $957.9 million outpaced the consensus estimate by 4.2% and improved 13% year over year on a reported basis.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG delivered first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share beating the consensus mark by 22.2% and being flat on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $1.97 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% but decreased 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.
IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.8% and increased 10% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.08 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark but improving 3% from the year-ago quarter.
