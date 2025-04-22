Robert Half (RHI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Robert Half (RHI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 41% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.4 billion, declining 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Robert Half metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Administrative and customer support' reaching $179.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Service Revenues- Total contract talent solutions' to come in at $802.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Technology' will likely reach $157.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service Revenues- Protiviti' at $494.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Finance & Accounting' should arrive at $575.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service Revenues- Permanent placement talent solutions' should come in at $115.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Margin- Contract talent solutions' to reach $316.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $350.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Margin- Protiviti' stands at $105.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $87.68 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions' will reach $117.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $124.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Robert Half have experienced a change of -17.8% in the past month compared to the -8.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), RHI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

