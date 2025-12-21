Robert Half (RHI) Price Target Decreased by 11.22% to 31.39

The average one-year price target for Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) has been revised to $31.39 / share. This is a decrease of 11.22% from the prior estimate of $35.36 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from the latest reported closing price of $27.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.13%, an increase of 21.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 132,892K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,738K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares , representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 19.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,980K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,972K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,341K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 82.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 336.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,850K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 37.07% over the last quarter.

