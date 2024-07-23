Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24, after market close.

RHI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%. The decline in the top line is likely to have been caused by the deterioration in the segmental performance.

We expect revenues of $1 billion for Talent Solutions, implying a 12.2% year-over-year decline. Our estimate for Contract Talent Solutions is pegged at $879.2 million, up 58.7% from the year-ago quarter. Permanent Placement Talent Solutions revenues are anticipated to be $129.8 million, indicating a 13.1% decrease on a year-over-year basis.

Our estimate for revenues from Protiviti is $487.9 million, suggesting a marginal decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Client budget measures are anticipated to have led to a decrease in Protiviti’s revenues.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating a 29% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The decline in revenues is expected to have affected the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RHI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.5 per share, suggesting a 3.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. It beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 12.5%.

BAH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its first quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jul 26. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trane Technologies TT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.1 per share, suggesting a 14.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.

TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 31.

