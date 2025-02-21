Robert Half (RHI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/25/25, Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.59, payable on 3/14/25. As a percentage of RHI's recent stock price of $60.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Robert Half Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when RHI shares open for trading on 2/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHI's low point in its 52 week range is $57.05 per share, with $83.2475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.02.

In Friday trading, Robert Half Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

