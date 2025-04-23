ROBERT HALF INTL Earnings Results: $RHI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROBERT HALF INTL ($RHI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,351,910,000, missing estimates of $1,422,327,227 by $-70,417,227.
ROBERT HALF INTL Insider Trading Activity
ROBERT HALF INTL insiders have traded $RHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK A KEMPTHORNE sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $76,729
ROBERT HALF INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of ROBERT HALF INTL stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 3,398,257 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,441,188
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,271,237 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,571,359
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,175,266 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,809,242
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 680,242 shares (+5172.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,929,851
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 619,982 shares (+293.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,683,931
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 478,466 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,712,714
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 401,369 shares (+124.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,280,459
ROBERT HALF INTL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RHI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/16/2024
