Robert Half International Stock Plunges 6.1% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but failed to impress the market.

The stock has moved 6.1% south since the earnings release on July 23.

Quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 2.5% but declined 37.9% year over year. Revenues of $1.37 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 7% year over year.

Robert Half Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Robert Half Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Robert Half Inc. Quote

The company’s shares have depreciated 37.2% over the past year compared with the Staffing Firms industry’s 28.4% decline and the 17.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RHI’s Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Up

Talent Solutions’ revenues of $874.521 million decreased 11.3% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and came in below our estimate of $914.2 million. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues were $668 million, down 11% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues also declined 13% year over year on an adjusted basis to $207 million.

Protiviti revenues came in at $495.2 million, up 2% year over year on an as-adjusted basis but below our expectation of $503.1 million. The U.S. Protiviti revenues of $396 million decreased 1% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $99 million were up 11% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

Currency exchange rate movements during the second quarter increased year-over-year total revenues by $8 million, and $4 million for both talent solutions and Protiviti. The quarter had 63.2 billing days compared with 63.5 billing days in the year-ago quarter.

RHI’s Margins Contract

The adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $522.3 million, down 9.9% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin of 39.1% declined 210 basis points year over year.

RHI’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $380.6 million compared with $547.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating cash in the quarter was $119 million, and capital expenditures were $15.2 million. RHI paid out $59 million in dividends.

Robert Half’s Q3 and 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Robert Half expects revenues in the band of $1.31-$1.41 billion. The midpoint ($1.36 billion) of the guided range is just above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion.

EPS is expected between 37 cents and 47 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged higher at 52 cents.

Moreover, the company anticipates 64.2 billing days compared to 64.1 billing days during the third quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures, including capitalized cloud computing costs, are projected to range between $15 million and $25 million during the same period.

For 2025, capital expenditures and capitalized cloud computing costs are expected to be $75 million to $90 million, with $15 million to $25 million in the third quarter. The estimated full-year tax rate is projected between 31% and 35%.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 beat the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.