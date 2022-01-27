Robert Half International Reveals Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $167.94 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $94.42 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.2% to $1.77 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $167.94 Mln. vs. $94.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

