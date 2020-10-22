Robert Half International Reveals Retreat In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $75.75 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $117.18 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $75.75 Mln. vs. $117.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

