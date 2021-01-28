Robert Half International Reveals Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $94.42 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $112.84 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $1.30 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $94.42 Mln. vs. $112.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.

