Robert Half International Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $168.24 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $110.60 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $1.81 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $168.24 Mln. vs. $110.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

