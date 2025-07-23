Robert Half International Reports Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $40.97 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $68.16 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $1.37 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.97 Mln. vs. $68.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.37 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

