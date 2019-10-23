Markets
Robert Half International Reports Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $117.18 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $115.24 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.55 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $117.18 Mln. vs. $115.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

