Robert Half International Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 6.7% but declined 39.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.30 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.9% but decreased 5.8% year over year.

The company’s shares have depreciated 58.2% year over year compared with the Staffing Firms industry’s 41.3% decline and the 17.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

RHI’s Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Up

Talent Solutions’ revenues of $720.85 million decreased 9% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and missed our estimate of $801.3 million. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues were $623 million, down 9% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues also declined 8% year over year on an adjusted basis to $200 million.

Protiviti revenues came in at $479 million, down 3% year over year on an as-adjusted basis but below our expectation of $487.8 million. The U.S. Protiviti revenues of $373 million decreased 6% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $106 million were up 9% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

Currency exchange rate movements during the fourth quarter increased year-over-year total revenues by $10 million and $5 million for both Talent Solutions and Protiviti. The quarter had 61.4 billing days compared with 61.6 billing days in the year-ago quarter.

RHI’s Margins Contract

The adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $494.14 million, down 8% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin of 37.9% decreased by 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.

RHI’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $464.44 million compared with $537.58 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash flow provided by operations during the quarter was $183 million, and capital expenditures were $53.16 million. RHI paid out $59 million in dividends.

Robert Half’s Q1 and 2026 Guidance

RHI anticipates 61.9 billing days, which is in line with the first quarter of 2024. Billing days for the remaining three quarters of 2026 will be 63.1, 64.6 and 61.1, for a total of 250.7 billing days in the year, which is the same as the full year of 2025.

The tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be in the band of 56-58%. Capital expenditures, including capitalized cloud computing costs, are projected to range between $10 million and $20 million during the same period.

For 2026, capital expenditures and capitalized cloud computing costs are expected to be between $70 million and $90 million. The estimated full-year tax rate is projected to be between 33% and 35%.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Earnings Snapshot

