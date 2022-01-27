Robert Half International Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on Jan. 27, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.roberthalf.com/investor-center/events-calendar

To listen to the call, dial 877-814-0475 (US) or +1-706-643-9224 (International).

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (International), ID# 8757184.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.