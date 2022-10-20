Robert Half International Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $166.21 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $170.87 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.83 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $166.21 Mln. vs. $170.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.

