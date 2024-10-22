Robert Half International Q3 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $65.45 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $95.55 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.465 billion from $1.563 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $65.45 Mln. vs. $95.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.465 Bln vs. $1.563 Bln last year.

