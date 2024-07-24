Robert Half International Q2 Profit Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $68.16 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $106.29 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $1.47 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $68.16 Mln. vs. $106.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

