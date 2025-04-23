Robert Half International Q1 Income Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $17.35 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $63.70 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $1.352 billion from $1.476 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.35 Mln. vs. $63.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.352 Bln vs. $1.476 Bln last year.

