Robert Half International Q1 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $64 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.5 billion from $1.7 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $64 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.5 Bln vs. $1.7 Bln last year.

