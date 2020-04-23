Robert Half International Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) released earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $89.92 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $109.80 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.51 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $89.92 Mln. vs. $109.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.