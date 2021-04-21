Robert Half International Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $110.60 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $89.92 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $1.40 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $110.60 Mln. vs. $89.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

