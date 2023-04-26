News & Insights

Robert Half International Profit Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

April 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $122 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $1.716 billion from $1.815 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $122 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $1.716 Bln vs. $1.815 Bln last year.

