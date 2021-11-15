Robert Half International Inc.'s (NYSE:RHI) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Robert Half International's (NYSE:RHI) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Robert Half International's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Robert Half International is:

40% = US$525m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.40 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Robert Half International's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

First thing first, we like that Robert Half International has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Robert Half International's moderate 5.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Robert Half International's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:RHI Past Earnings Growth November 15th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is RHI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RHI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Robert Half International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains 66% of its profits), it seems that Robert Half International is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Robert Half International is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Robert Half International's future ROE will be 37% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Robert Half International's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

