Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.99, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $60.99, representing a -8.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.78 and a 88.36% increase over the 52 week low of $32.38.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.46%, compared to an industry average of -29.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RHI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)
  • OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 28.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RHI at 1.5%.

