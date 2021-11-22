Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.74, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $117.74, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.83 and a 94.71% increase over the 52 week low of $60.47.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.68. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 95.93%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rhi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RHI as a top-10 holding:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KLCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KLCD with an increase of 9.35% over the last 100 days. QDIV has the highest percent weighting of RHI at 1.69%.

