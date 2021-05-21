Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $87.72, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $87.72, representing a -3.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.28 and a 85.4% increase over the 52 week low of $47.32.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.34%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RHI as a top-10 holding:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 27.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RHI at 2.04%.

