Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $81.05, representing a -0.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.55 and a 150.31% increase over the 52 week low of $32.38.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.25%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RHI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 31.61% over the last 100 days. FVD has the highest percent weighting of RHI at 10000%.

