Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.07, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $102.07, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.46 and a 111.37% increase over the 52 week low of $48.29.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.95%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RHI as a top-10 holding:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (RHI)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RHI)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (RHI)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RHI)

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (RHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 6.15% over the last 100 days. QDIV has the highest percent weighting of RHI at 1.54%.

