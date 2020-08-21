Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.11, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $56.11, representing a -12.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.84 and a 73.29% increase over the 52 week low of $32.38.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37%, compared to an industry average of -37.2%.

