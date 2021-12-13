Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) insiders sold US$18m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Robert Half International

The Executive Chairman, Harold Messmer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.1m worth of shares at a price of US$81.33 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$110. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Harold Messmer's holding.

Insiders in Robert Half International didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RHI Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Robert Half International Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Robert Half International shares. Specifically, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development Robert Glass ditched US$589k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Robert Half International insiders own about US$352m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Robert Half International Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Robert Half International is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Robert Half International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

