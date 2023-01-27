Robert Half International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RHI

In trading on Friday, shares of Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.60, changing hands as high as $84.01 per share. Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHI's low point in its 52 week range is $65.40 per share, with $125.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.51. The RHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.