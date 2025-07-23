Robert Half International Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $40.96 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $68.15 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $1.369 billion from $1.472 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.96 Mln. vs. $68.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.369 Bln vs. $1.472 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.