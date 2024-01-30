Robert Half International Bottom Line Falls In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.30 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $147.65 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.0% to $1.47 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $87.30 Mln. vs. $147.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.