Robert Fehlman Is The Senior EVP of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) And They Just Picked Up 3.3% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Senior EVP, Robert Fehlman, recently bought US$52k worth of stock, for US$17.42 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Simmons First National Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non Independent Chairman & CEO George Makris for US$273k worth of shares, at about US$17.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$16.38. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 71.00k shares. But insiders sold 1.01k shares worth US$25k. Overall, Simmons First National insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Simmons First National insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Simmons First National Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Simmons First National shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Simmons First National.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

