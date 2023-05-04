Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Make First Appearance As U.S. Presidential Candidate At Bitcoin 2023

Bitcoin 2023 will host Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently defended Bitcoin mining after the Biden Administration proposed a 30% tax on its energy usage.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to make his first appearance as a U.S. Presidential candidate at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, happening May 18-20. In a recent statement, Kennedy expressed his support for Bitcoin and denounced President Biden's proposed 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining, stating that it is a mistake for the U.S. government to stifle innovation in the industry.

Kennedy also addressed concerns over the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining, stating that the energy usage argument is overstated and that Bitcoin mining consumes about the same amount of energy as video games. He believes that the environmental argument is being used as a pretext to suppress anything that threatens elite power structures, including Bitcoin.

In addition, Kennedy has argued that tight control of cryptocurrencies to prevent their use by criminals is not the solution. He pointed out that dissidents and ordinary citizens also need privacy and that governments often control bank accounts and payment platforms to crush dissent. Kennedy believes that until trust is restored in government, cash and bitcoin are needed to ensure freedom.

Kennedy also spoke about the importance of having a diverse ecology of currencies, rather than just a single, centrally controlled one. He believes that just as a biodiverse ecosystem is more resilient, so too will our economy be more resilient with a diversity of currencies.



Previously, Kennedy had said that there "is a misunderstanding" from critics who claim Bitcoin's energy usage is a bad thing, and that Americans need Bitcoin "to ensure freedom."

Kennedy's support for Bitcoin and his appearance at the Bitcoin 2023 conference will likely garner attention from Bitcoin enthusiasts and the media alike. As a presidential candidate, his views on Bitcoin and its role in our economy will be closely watched in the coming months.

