Robert F. Kennedy Jr picks lawyer Nicole Shanahan as running mate, WSJ reports

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has picked California-based lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate for his 2024 presidential bid, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

