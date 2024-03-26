News & Insights

Robert F. Kennedy Jr picks lawyer Nicole Shanahan as running mate, WSJ reports

March 26, 2024 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has picked California-based lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate for his 2024 presidential bid, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

