News & Insights

US Markets

Robert Downey Jr. wins best supporting Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 10, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

By Dawn Chmielewski

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (Reuters) - Robert Downey Jr. won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Oppenheimer," where he played a villainous bureaucrat who seeks to destroy the acclaimed physicist.

Downey played Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission who mounted a behind-the-scenes campaign to strip J. Robert Oppenheimer of his security clearance by tarring him as a communist. Strauss's efforts were later exposed during a congressional hearing, as he sought confirmation to serve as President Dwight Eisenhower's commerce secretary.

Critics praised Downey for playing against his conventional type. Though he has played junkies, hustlers and fast-talkers, Downey is perhaps best known for his multiple film appearances as Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Downey was considered a frontrunner for the best supporting actor Oscar, having collected Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild trophies for his co-staring role.

The actor earned his first Oscar nomination for playing Charlie Chaplin in 1992's "Chaplin." After battles with scandal and addiction, he earned a second supporting-actor nomination for his role in the war satire "Tropic Thunder." (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/SUPPORTING ACTOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.