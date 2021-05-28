Robert Breedlove On Bitcoin Philosophy And Bitcoin 2021

Robert Breedlove, a Bitcoin philosopher, discussed the upcoming Bitcoin 2021 event, being held in Miami on June 4 and 5.

Robert Breedlove will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5.

In this interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with big-time thinker Robert Breedlove. Breedlove has been on the front lines of Bitcoin philosophical thought for the past several years and most recently launched a fantastic video podcast named “What Is Money?”

Last year, Breedlove co-wrote “Thank God For Bitcoin” with fellow Bitcoiner Jimmy Song and several others, and he’ll be speaking on a panel called “The Moral Case for Bitcoin” at Bitcoin 2021. This panel will touch many of the topics explored in the book and will definitely be cosmic.

Currently, Breedlove is writing a book on sovereignism which explores what would be the next chapter in “The Sovereign Individual Thesis.” Breedlove will be giving a 15-minute pitch on the idea of sovereignism on June 5, which will pack a ton of ideas into a small window.

Breedlove will share more about his cosmic outlook on Bitcoin during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5.

