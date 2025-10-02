Robbins Issues Summary Notice Of Proposed Settlement Of Class Action Related To Equinix

(RTTNews) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP issued a statement regarding the Equinix Securities Litigation. The statement is for all persons and who pruchased or otherwise acquired Equinix common stock between May 3, 2019, and March 24, 2024. The hearing related to class action will be held on December 18, 2025, before the Honorable Vince Chhabria.

At the hearing, the court will consider whether: the proposed settlement of the action as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement for $41.5 million in cash should be approved by the Court as fair; the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice; to award Lead Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund, and, if so, in what amounts; and the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.