Robbie Robertson, who led Canadian-American group the Band, dies at 80- Variety

August 09, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Guitarist-songwriter-singer Robbie Robertson, who led the Canadian-American group the Band to rock prominence in the 1970s, has died aged 80, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Robertson died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness, the report added, citing a statement by his manager.

