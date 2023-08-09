Robbie Robertson, who led Canadian-American group the Band, dies at 80- Variety

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Guitarist-songwriter-singer Robbie Robertson, who led the Canadian-American group the Band to rock prominence in the 1970s, has died aged 80, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Robertson died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness, the report added, citing a statement by his manager.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

