Roark Capital-owned Driven Brands aims for over $3 bln valuation in IPO

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Driven Brands Holdings Inc DRVN.O, one of the largest U.S. auto services franchisers, said on Thursday it expects to raise $760 million through an initial public offering of its shares, valuing the Roark Capital-owned company at over $3 billion.

