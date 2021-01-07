US Markets
Roark Capital-owned Driven Brands aims for over $3 bln valuation in IPO

Sohini Podder Reuters
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, one of the largest U.S. auto services franchisers, said on Thursday it expects to raise $760 million through an initial public offering of its shares, valuing the Roark Capital-owned company at over $3 billion.

