Roark Capital nears deal to buy sandwich chain Subway for about $9.6 bln - WSJ

Adds details from release and disclosure

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Roark Capital is nearing a deal to buy sandwich chain Subway for about $9.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roark has been battling it out with a group of rival private-equity firms including TDR and Sycamore, and pulled ahead in recent days, the report said, adding a deal could be finalized this week.

Subway in February said it was exploring a possible sale of its business. Private equity firms Roark Capital and Advent International, and Goldman Sachs' asset management arm, were among bidders for the company, media reports later said.

Subway and Roark Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.