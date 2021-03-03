'Roaring Kitty' in GameStop saga testifies before Massachusetts regulators

By late January, Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube and "DeepF***ingValue" on Reddit, was up over 4,000% on stock and options investments in the company, with his GameStop position plus cash worth nearly $48 million, according to his Reddit posts.

Gill testified before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services on Feb. 18 that he remained "as bullish as I've ever been on a potential turnaround for GameStop."

While trading in GameStop, Gill worked at MassMutual in a marketing and financial education job and was a registered financial broker in Massachusetts.

Galvin's office said that MassMutual has told regulators it was unaware of Gill's outside activities. He left MassMutual in late January and is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The broker-dealer arm of MassMutual on Friday filed a termination notice for Gill with FINRA and said an internal review of his "outside activities" was ongoing.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

