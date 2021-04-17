'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

US Markets
The man known as "Roaring Kitty" on social media, whose online posts helped spark January's trading frenzy in GameStop Corp, exercised call options on the stock to acquire 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, Bloomberg reported.

By late January, Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube and "DeepF***ingValue" on Reddit, was up over 4,000% on stock and options investments in the company.

Last month, Gill appeared before Massachusetts securities regulators to testify as part of an examination into his activities.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, had subpoenaed Gill, who touted GameStop stock in his spare time while he was a registered broker and working at the insurer MassMutual.

